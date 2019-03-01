From satirical to silly, walking clubs spice up Mardi Gras

In this Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, image made from video, a woman dressed as a mermaid pulls a wagon containing an inflatable seashell full of beads in the Krewe of Cork parade in New Orleans. New Orleans now boasts some 50 walking Carnival clubs that parade throughout the Mardi Gras season. That's the most ever in the city's long Carnival history, making Mardi Gras more colorful and diverse than ever before. Stacey Plaisance AP Photo