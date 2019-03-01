Arizona man accused of killing his service dog, dumping it

In this photo released Friday, March 1, 2019, by the Scottsdale Police Department shows Jacob Bushkin. Scottsdale police arrested Bushkin Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 on suspicion of killing a service animal and animal cruelty. He is accused of killing his 4-year-old golden retriever at his home and dumping the body in a garbage can where it was found by family members whom he'd told the dog was dead. (Scottsdale Police Department via AP) AP