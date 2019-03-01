2 day care workers charged after video shows child thrown

This photo provided by the North County Police Cooperative shows, Wilma Brown, left, and Ariana Silver who are both charged with abuse of a child stemming from incidents at Brighter Daycare in February 2019. The two Missouri day care center workers face felony charges after surveillance video showing a 3-year-old girl being thrown against a cabinet went viral. St. Louis County prosecutors filed child abuse charges Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, against the woman who allegedly threw the child into the cabinet, 27-year-old Brown. The incident occurred Feb. 1 at Brighter Day Care and Preschool. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP North County Police Cooperative