The Latest: US-backed Syrian forces resume assault on IS

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2016, file, photo, people gather to take basic food stuffs and other aid from community leaders charged with distributing equitably the supplies to the 64,000-person refugee camp called Rukban on the Jordan-Syria border. The Russian military says the Syrian government is sending convoys to evacuate a refugee camp in southern Syria where tens of thousands suffer from lack of food and medical supplies. Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said the Syrian convoys are heading on Friday, March 1, 2019 to the Rukban camp and urged the U.S. military in the area to secure its safe passage. (AP Photo, File)