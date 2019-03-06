The Latest: Search for missing European climbers called off

Karrar Haidri, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan shows pictures of two missing climbers, Briton Tom Ballard, right, and Italian Daniele Nardi in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, March 4, 2019. Pakistani military helicopters took off Monday with four Spanish rescuers to search for a missing pair of European climbers on Nanga Parbat, the world's ninth highest mountain. B.K. Bangash AP Photo