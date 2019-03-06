Champion boxer accused of assault at DC-area shopping mall

FILE - In this April 20, 2018, file photo, Gervonta Davis poses for photographs during the official weigh-in for a boxing match against Argentina's Jesus Cuellar, in New York. The World Boxing Association 130-pound champion is accused of assaulting someone at a shopping mall near Washington. News outlets report Fairfax County police announced Tuesday, March 5, 2019, that a warrant had been issued for Gervonta Davis. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo