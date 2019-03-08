Last Maine high school to use ‘Indians’ retires the nickname

In this Jan. 15, 2019 photo, Skowhegan Area High School cheerleaders stand beneath a mural of the school's mascot on the wall of the gymnasium in Skowhegan, Maine. The last Maine high school to use an "Indian" nickname is retiring the mascot. The Skowhegan-based School Administrative District 54 Board of Directors voted 14-9 Thursday, March 7, 2019, to get rid of the nickname for all schools in the district, ending a years-long debate over the Skowhegan Area High School mascot. Portland Press Herald via AP Michael G. Seamans