Imprisoned mobster Carmine Persico dead at age 85

FILE - In this Nov. 7, 1980 file photo, Colombo crime family boss Carmine Persico is led into court in handcuffs in New York. Persico has died in prison at the age of 85. Persico died on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Duke University Medical Center, according to his attorney, Benson Weintraub. He had been serving what was effectively a life sentence at a federal prison in Butner, N.C. (New York Post via AP) AP