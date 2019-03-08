Young Seychelles researcher offered surprise, historic dive

Stephanie Marie, a young scientist from the Seychelles, looks on before her trip in a submersible off the coast of the Seychelles, on Friday 8 March, 2019. A young scientist from the Seychelles has become the first known Seychellois to explore deep below scuba depth in the largely uncharted waters of her island nation. 23-year-old Stephanie Marie was offered a seat in a submersible for a technical test dive near the tiny Alphonse atoll on International Women’s Day. The marine researcher is taking part in the Nekton Mission to explore the Indian Ocean, one of the last major unexplored frontiers. David Keyton AP Photo