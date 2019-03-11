Refugee soccer player happy he’s now an Australian citizen

Hakeem al-Araiby, a former Bahraini international soccer player and refugee displays his certificate after becoming an Australian citizen, four weeks after escaping extradition to his homeland during a much-publicized detention in a Thai prison, in Melbourne, Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Al-Araiby, who fled Bahrain citing political repression, had lived under refugee status in Australia for more than a year until detained in Bangkok in November while on holiday. AAP Image via AP David Crosling