Nation & World

Jury to be picked for police killing of unarmed black teen

By MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press

March 12, 2019 05:57 AM

File-In this file photo from June 25, 2018, Kyle Fogarty shows a memorial card of Antwon Rose II after the funeral in Swissvale, Pa. Rose was fatally shot by a police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop June 19, 2018 in the suburb of East Pittsburgh. The jury selection begins Tuesday in Harrisburg for the trial of former officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged with criminal homicide. A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case. The jurors will be taken to Allegheny County for the trial next week.
File-In this file photo from June 25, 2018, Kyle Fogarty shows a memorial card of Antwon Rose II after the funeral in Swissvale, Pa. Rose was fatally shot by a police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop June 19, 2018 in the suburb of East Pittsburgh. The jury selection begins Tuesday in Harrisburg for the trial of former officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged with criminal homicide. A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case. The jurors will be taken to Allegheny County for the trial next week. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo
File-In this file photo from June 25, 2018, Kyle Fogarty shows a memorial card of Antwon Rose II after the funeral in Swissvale, Pa. Rose was fatally shot by a police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop June 19, 2018 in the suburb of East Pittsburgh. The jury selection begins Tuesday in Harrisburg for the trial of former officer Michael Rosfeld, who is charged with criminal homicide. A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case. The jurors will be taken to Allegheny County for the trial next week. Keith Srakocic, File AP Photo
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Jury selection is about to get underway in a Harrisburg courtroom in the case of a white police officer accused of shooting to death an unarmed black teen in western Pennsylvania last summer.

The jurors will be taken to Allegheny County for the trial next week of Michael Rosfeld.

He's the former East Pittsburgh officer accused of criminal homicide for the June death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II.

A judge ruled a jury from outside the Pittsburgh area is needed because of widespread publicity about the case.

The defense lawyer for the 30-year-old Rosfeld has said the officer was in fear and argues the shooting was justified.

  Comments  