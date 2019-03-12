Bribery scandal exposes sports side door to admissions

In a September 2016 photo, Yale's women's head soccer Coach Rudy Meredith gives pointers to players during a scrimmage in Ocala, Fla. According to the federal indictments unsealed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, former Yale soccer coach Rudy Meredith put a prospective student who didn’t play soccer on a school list of recruits, doctored her supporting portfolio to indicate she was a player, and later accepted $400,000 from the head of a college placement company. Star-Banner via AP Doug Engle