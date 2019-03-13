Q&A: After marathon Afghan talks, is peace at hand?

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2019, file photo, Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad at the U.S. Institute of Peace, in Washington. The longest direct talks ever held between the United States and the Taliban concluded this week with both sides citing progress toward ending the 17-year war, but many questions remain unanswered. Khalilzad said they reached two “draft agreements” covering the withdrawal of U.S. troops and guarantees that Afghanistan would not revert to a haven for terrorists. Jacquelyn Martin, File AP Photo