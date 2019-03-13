Tornado destroy 10 homes in New Mexico, 5 people injured

In the Wednesday, March 13, 2019, photo released by the New Mexico State Police shows shipping containers strewn across the river bed, with a jumbled pile of containers on the slope above one bank of the Canadian River near Logan, N.M., about 184 miles (296 kilometers) east of Albuquerque. Union Pacific spokeswoman Raquel Espinoza said the derailed cars were the tail end of a mixed-freight train consisting of two locomotives and 73 rail cars. Authorities blamed high winds for a train derailment in eastern New Mexico where approximately 25 freight cars went off a trestle over a mostly dry river bed. (New Mexico State Police via AP)