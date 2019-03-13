US to use more aggressive cyber to strike back at enemies

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, National Security Agency director and head of U.S. Cyber Command Gen. Paul Nakasone testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Nakasone says the military learned a lot as it worked with other government agencies to thwart Russian interference in the 2018 midterm elections. He says the focus has turned to the next election cycle. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo