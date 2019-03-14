Last of whooping cranes departs Maryland breeding program

FILE- In this June 21, 2018 file photo, an adult whooping crane lets out a defensive call at the Audubon Nature Institute's Species Survival Center in New Orleans. The center’s population of endangered whooping cranes includes birds sent from the Patuxent Research Refuge, a U.S. Geological Survey site in Maryland. The refuge has now sent off its last 75 whooping cranes, marking the end of a 52-year-old breeding program that transferred the birds to research institutions and zoos in Virginia, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Louisiana and Canada. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo