HB2 sponsor leads GOP field in North Carolina election re-do

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2019, file photo, Mark Harris, Republican candidate in North Carolina's 9th Congressional race, prepares to testify during the fourth day of a public evidentiary hearing on the 9th Congressional District voting irregularities investigation at the North Carolina State Bar in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina’s elections board is expected to decide Monday, March 4 when to hold new party primaries and the general election for the 9th congressional district, where a seat still remains vacant after November’s result was tainted by ballot fraud concerns. Democrat Dan McCready is running again in the new election. Harris will not. The News & Observer via AP, Pool, File Travis Long