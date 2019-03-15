Darkness lingers for Venezuela’s most vulnerable

72-year-old Elizabeth Guzman Espitia holds a candle in herwindowless room she calls her “little cave” during a blackout in the Santa Cruz of the East neighborhood, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 14, 2019. I’ve never see a crisis like this. It’s the first time,” Espitia said. “It makes me so sad.” Venezuela’s power grid crashed March 7, throwing almost all of the oil-rich nation’s 30 million residents into chaos for nearly a week. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo