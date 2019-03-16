‘I am not planning to heal’: A crash leaves suspended grief

In this photo taken Thursday, March 14, 2019, Father Michael Wa Mugi lights a candle and signs the book of condolence next to a photo of Catholic priest Rev. George Mukua Kageche, 40, who died in the recent plane crash in Ethiopia, at a prayers ceremony held at his home in Githunguri, near Nairobi, in Kenya. The Rev. George Kageche Mukua was one of 32 Kenyans killed when Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 faltered shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa and crashed, a numbingly high toll on a flight carrying people from 35 countries. Sayyid Abdul Azim AP Photo