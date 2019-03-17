Toddler with an old soul: Young victim of NZ attack mourned

In this undated photo supplied by Abdi Ibrahim, shows a photo of his three-year-old brother, Mucaad, who is the youngest known victim of the mass shooting in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday, March 15, 2019. His older brother, Abdi Ibrahim, said police confirmed to the family that the toddler had been killed in the attack. Mucaad was at the Al Noor mosque with Abdi and their father on Friday when a gunman stormed in and began shooting people. (Abdi Ibrahim via AP) Abdi Ibrahim AP