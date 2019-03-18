Suspect in mob boss hit flashes pro-Trump slogans on hand

Anthony Comello displays writing on his hand during his extradition hearing in Toms River, N.J., Monday, March 18, 2019. New York City police say a suspect is in custody in the shooting death of the reputed Gambino crime family boss. Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea says 24-year-old Comello was arrested Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the death of Francesco Cali on Wednesday in front of his Staten Island home. Seth Wenig AP Photo