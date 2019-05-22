Police: 3 dead as ‘everybody lost’ in gunfight near Atlanta

An attempted robbery at an apartment complex near Atlanta turned into a grisly scene when the robber and two victims were all killed in a gun battle.

As Capt. A.W. Ford with the DeKalb County Police puts it, "There was a gun fight and everybody lost."

WXIA-TV reports that police believe two men were drinking in a parking lot late Tuesday when another man tried to rob them.

A fight broke out over a gun, and all three were fatally shot as at least 10 rounds were fired.

Police found the two victims lying dead near one another. The robber ran from the scene and was found dead in a wooded area.