Kuwait road accident kills 8 in area near country’s capital

Officials in Kuwait say eight people were killed and one person was in critical condition after a car accident in an area just outside the country's capital.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency and other local media quoting fire department officials say the accident took place early on Monday in the Kabd area, southeast of Kuwait City.

The Al-Jarida newspaper says a vehicle struck a crowd that was gathered around where an accident involving three cars had occurred, leading to a deadly four-car pileup. Those killed include seven Kuwaitis and one Gulf national from a neighboring country.

No further details were given.