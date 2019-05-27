Romania ruling party boss gets 3 ½ years in prison for graft

FILE- In this Sunday, May 26, 2019, file photo Liviu Dragnea, the head of the ruling Social Democratic party leaves a voting station after casting his vote in the European Parliament elections, in Bucharest, Romania. The High Court for Cassation and Justice has sentenced Dragnea to serve 3 and a half years in prison for intervening from 2006-2012 to keep two women on the payroll of a family welfare agency, even though they were working for his party instead. AP Photo

A Romanian court has sentenced the country's most powerful politician to 3 ½ years in prison for official misconduct in a graft case.

Monday's sentencing of Social Democratic Party leader Liviu Dragnea comes after a 2018 conviction linked to the employment of two party members at a public agency.

Dragnea, already blocked from being prime minister because of a 2016 conviction for vote-rigging, is expected to be imprisoned within 24 hours.

Dragnea's party suffered huge losses in European Parliament election on Sunday, falling to second place behind the opposition National Liberal Party.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Additionally, a non-binding referendum called by President Klaus Iohannis seeking to pressure the government into dropping efforts to water down anti-corruption measures won support from 80% of voters on Sunday.