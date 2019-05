2 small planes collide in air near Florida airpark

Authorities say two small planes collided near a Florida airpark.

A Federal Aviation Administration statement says the collision happened shortly before noon Wednesday while the planes were either taking off or landing at Haller Airpark in Green Cove Springs.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook and Twitter that deputies and detectives responded to the crash sites. One of the planes, its type not immediately determined, went down in a wooded area near the airpark, while the other, a two-seat kit plane, was located at the Clay County Fairgrounds, several miles (kilometers) north of the airpark.

Officials didn't identify the occupants of the planes or say whether there were any deaths or injuries.

The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the accident.