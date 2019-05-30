The Latest: Arkansas officials reinforce weakened levee

A sign reading "Looters will be shot!!" sits in front of a flooded home on Turtle Bay, Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Fort Smith, Ark. Forecasters say heavy rainfall is intensifying flooding in already saturated areas along the Oklahoma-Arkansas border. Ben Goff

The Latest on flooding affecting parts of the United States (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Officials in Arkansas say a weakened levee is holding on after workers scrambled to shore it up ahead of Wednesday's downpours.

The levee is in rural Crawford County on the western edge of the state, and it's affected by Arkansas River flooding that is devastating parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma. Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown says an 80-foot-wide section of the levee slid down Tuesday morning, but workers were able to reinforce the levee to keep floodwaters at bay.

Brown says the levee is still at risk of failing. If that happens, he says about 250 people and 150 structures are at risk.

Col. Bob Dixon of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says all other levees in Arkansas are in good shape as the river level remains at a historic crest Thursday in western Arkansas. But Dixon says local levee boards should have a plan in place for what to do if a levee fails, because the flooding is expected to persist for days if not weeks.

___

10:45 a.m.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has deployed 200 members of the Illinois National Guard to respond to flooding along the Illinois and Mississippi rivers.

Pritzker on Thursday said another 200 Illinois National Guard members are on standby. He says the flooding is a "grave" and "urgent" situation.

The governor's action comes as National Weather Service forecasts predict record or near-record crests along the Mississippi and Illinois rivers in the coming week.

The weather service says the Illinois River at Valley City is forecast to crest Monday at 27.3 feet (8.32 meters). The record crest in the tiny village north of Interstate 72 is 27 feet (8.23 meters).

State officials say they're using 2 million sandbags to hold water back. They say they want to preserve evacuation routes, so priorities include protecting levees and preventing road closures and bridge failures.

___

7:30 a.m.

Officials in western Arkansas are carefully watching a levee that's beginning to deteriorate because of the overflowing Arkansas River.

The Van Buren Police Department says a portion of the levee system in rural Crawford County is "showing signs of significant leakage and deterioration" because of record flows from the river.

The area is near Fort Smith, where historic flooding is occurring because of a rush of water headed downstream from Oklahoma and Kansas.

Police say the Van Buren levee is still functioning but there is a risk of a breach. The National Weather Service predicts the river will remain above record levels in western Arkansas for at least several days.

In Oklahoma, water levels are slowly dropping on the Arkansas River near Tulsa but widespread flooding remains.

___

5 a.m.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is activating the Illinois National Guard to respond to recent severe flooding.

Pritzker is holding a Thursday morning news conference at the Illinois Emergency Management Agency in Springfield with Adjutant General Richard Neely and others about the planned activation.

The update comes a day after Madison County in southern Illinois was declared a disaster area and National Guard help was sought to aid in flood-fighting efforts. County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said the disaster exists due to record-breaking flooding along the Mississippi River.

Emergency management officials say agencies are pre-positioning equipment near levees and the county has sent its sandbagging machine to Alton. High water has forced some bridges across the Mississippi River to close between Illinois and Missouri, causing detours for some motorists.