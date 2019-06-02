Trump heads to Europe at a time of remembrance, turmoil

FILE - In this July 13, 2018, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and President Donald Trump inspect the Guard of Honour, at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. Like a bull who keeps going back to the china shop, Trump is returning to Europe. Ben Stansall

President Donald Trump is heading back to Europe, where his previous visits have strained historic friendships and insulted his hosts.

This time, he faces an ally in turmoil, Britain, and a global call to renew democratic pacts.

The agenda for Trump's weeklong trip is both ceremonial and official: a state visit and an audience with Queen Elizabeth II in London, D-Day commemoration ceremonies on both sides of the English Channel and his first presidential visit to Ireland, with a stay at his coastal golf club.

Trump will arrive at a precarious moment, as he faces a fresh round of impeachment fervor back home and uncertainty on the other side of the Atlantic.

Trump is to leave Washington on Sunday and arrive in London on Monday morning for a two-day stay.