Gov. Bryant: Former Sen. Cochran was an ‘all-American boy’

The body of former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran lies in state in front of a portrait of him at the Robert C. Khayat Law Center at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Miss. on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Cochran died on Thursday in Oxford. Bruce Newman

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran was an "all-American boy" who played high school sports and became an Eagle Scout.

Bryant says Cochran grew into a leader with service in the Navy and 45 years in Congress.

Bryant spoke Monday to more than 300 mourners at Mississippi Capitol during the first of two funeral services. Cochran was 81 when he died Thursday.

The second funeral is Tuesday at a church in Jackson.

Cochran was the 10th longest-serving U.S. senator in history.

He was elected to the U.S. House in 1972 and to the Senate in 1978, wielding power for several years as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. He retired in April 2018.

Cochran was dubbed the "Quiet Persuader" because of his gentlemanly demeanor.