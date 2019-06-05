High court turns down SC officer’s appeal in shooting case

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the appeal of a former South Carolina policeman sentenced to 20 years in federal prison in the shooting death of an unarmed motorist who was running away from a traffic stop.

The high court this week turned down the case from Michael Slager. The former North Charleston police officer was sentenced in 2017 after pleading guilty to a civil rights violation in the 2015 shooting death of Walter Scott.

Slager's lawyers appealed his conviction and sentence, but the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a trial judge "committed no reversible error" in the case. State murder charges were dropped as part of his plea.