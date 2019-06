Children killed by dad remembered in his death penalty trial

Tim Jones becomes emotional as a video is played in court showing his son, Nahtahn during the sentencing phase of his trial in Lexington, S.C., Thursday, June 6, 2019. Jones, was found guilty of killing his 5 young children in 2014. Tracy Glantz

Prosecutors are calling the teachers who taught some of the children who were killed by their father in their South Carolina home five years ago.

Prosecutors are trying to show how special and unique each of Timothy Jones Jr.'s children were as they ask jurors to sentence him to death.

Kindergarten teacher Johnathan Stone testified Friday he stopped sending frowny faces home when Nahtahn misbehaved because he would come back to school the next day very emotional.

Stone says Nahtahn told him his father ripped his homework folder in half after he reported marks around the boy's neck to social workers.

Jones was convicted Tuesday of killing his five children, ages 1 to 8, in their Lexington home in August 2014.

Jurors are choosing death or life without parole.