NYC Fire Department: Helicopter pilot has died

Emergency crews respond to helicopter crash landing in Manhattan The New York City Fire Department said it was responding to a helicopter crash landing on 7th Avenue in Manhattan on June 10. This footage shows the emergency response on 7th Avenue and 51st Street after the incident was reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New York City Fire Department said it was responding to a helicopter crash landing on 7th Avenue in Manhattan on June 10. This footage shows the emergency response on 7th Avenue and 51st Street after the incident was reported.

The New York City Fire Department says the pilot of a helicopter that crashed on a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop has died.

The Fire Department says the helicopter crash landed on the top of the tower, which isn't far from Rockefeller Center and Times Square.

It does not appear anyone else was on board when the crash occurred at around 2 p.m.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters that a fire began when the aircraft hit, but it is under control. Cuomo said it shook the building. He said there are no reports of injuries of people in the tower.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

Videos posted by onlookers showed emergency vehicles in the street, but no obvious damage to the skyscraper.