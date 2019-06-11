Girl, 11, is 2nd child fatally shot in St. Louis in 2 days

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.

Police in St. Louis said Tuesday they were investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl, the second child to be shot and killed in the city in two days.

Charnija Keys was shot in the head about 11:40 p.m. Monday, police said. They are calling it a "suspicious death," and homicide detectives and child-abuse investigators are handling the case.

No arrests have been made, and no other details were immediately released.

A 3-year-old girl was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting. A second child was critically injured in that shooting. There also have been no arrests in that case.

In a Twitter post, Mayor Lyda Krewson called Sunday's shooting "Outrageous, abhorrent, unthinkable. Unbearable pain for these families."

St. Louis has seen 77 homicides so far this year, a slight increase from the same period in 2018. The city often has among the highest homicide rates in the U.S.

The Board of Aldermen's budget committee recommended last week that $500,000 be set aside starting July 1 for an anti-crime effort. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards would determine which program, but one under consideration called Cure Violence seeks to resolve conflict and change the culture of high-crime areas.