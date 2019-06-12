2 Canadian women abducted in Ghana have been rescued

Authorities say two Canadian women who were abducted earlier this month in Ghana have been rescued.

Ghana's information ministry says the rescue operation was completed early Wednesday in the south-central Ashanti region. No other details are immediately available.

The ministry has sought to assure travelers that the West African nation remains safe despite a recent uptick in kidnappings for ransom. The country has been considered one of the safest in the region for foreign travelers.

This was the second time in less than a month that foreigners were targeted in the city of Kumasi. An Indian national earlier was abducted and rescued.

Ghana's president has vowed to crack down on kidnappers amid fears the abductions could harm tourism.