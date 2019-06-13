Flynn’s new lawyer is a Mueller critic, praised by Trump

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2017 file photo, National Security Adviser Michael Flynn speaks during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington. House intelligence committee has issued subpoenas for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Rick Gates, a former Trump campaign aide. AP Photo

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn has hired a new lawyer, a former federal prosecutor who has repeatedly denigrated the Russia investigation.

President Donald Trump took notice of Flynn's new legal representation, praising Sidney Powell on Twitter as a "GREAT LAWYER" and wishing them luck.

Powell responded, "Thank you Mr. President!!" and "I'm honored."

Powell is an outspoken critic of the Russia probe. On Twitter, she advertises a T-shirt with images of special counsel Robert Mueller and his team bearing the slogan "Creeps on a Mission."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Flynn, one of the earliest Trump aides to be caught up in the Russia probe, is awaiting sentencing for lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador. In a recent court filing, Flynn's lawyers revealed that they'd been fired.