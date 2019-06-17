State media say Chinese President Xi to visit North Korea

FILE - In this June 19, 2018, file photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, poses with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a photo during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Chinese state media say President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week. State broadcaster CCTV said in its evening news program on Monday that Xi will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit Thursday and Friday. Ju Peng

Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to North Korea this week, state media announced Monday.

Xi will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the visit on Thursday and Friday, state broadcaster CCTV said. It said the trip will be the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.

North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency also announced the visit, but provided no further details.

The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea, CCTV said. It said the leaders will exchange views on the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

The visit comes as U.S. talks with North Korea on its nuclear program are at an apparent standstill. A summit in Vietnam between Kim and President Donald Trump failed in February over differences between the two sides.