Sacramento police officer badly wounded in shooting

Sacramento County Sheriff's Department deputies talk, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, on Grove Avenue in Sacramento, Calif., where an armed subject fired on police officers. Daniel Kim

A Sacramento police officer was badly wounded Wednesday by a rifleman who also fired at officers trying to rescue her, according to reports.

The officer was responding to a report of shots fired in a north Sacramento neighborhood when she was hit, KTXL-TV reported.

Warren said the incident began as a domestic violence call.

"All I know right now that the officer is hurt bad, is at the hospital now and we're praying for her recovery and for her to make it through," Councilman Allen Warren, who represents the area, told the Sacramento Bee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers trying to reach the wounded officer in a yard were at first pinned down as a man with a rifle shot from another home, KTXL-TV reported.

Heavily-armored police swarmed the residential neighborhood, where a couple dozen marked and unmarked police cars had gathered.

Because of the gunman, police warned residents by loudspeaker to stay out of the area near the intersection of Redwood Avenue and Edgewater Road. Police were keeping media and onlookers out of sight of the scene.