25 killed as bus falls into deep gorge in northern India

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A woman attends to her injured child receiving treatment at a hospital in Kullu, in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, Thursday, June 20, 2019. A bus fell into a deep gorge along a sharp curve on a mountainous road in northern India, killing more than 20, police said. Dozens more people were injured and hospitalized in Kullu, a town in Himachal Pradesh state, police officer Shalini Agnihotri said. AP Photo

A bus fell into a deep gorge along a sharp curve on a mountainous road in northern India, killing at least 25 people, police said.

Thirty-five other people were injured and hospitalized in Kullu, a town in Himachal Pradesh state, police officer Shalini Agnihotri said. Five of the injured were in serious condition, she said.

The cause of the accident was being investigated, Agnihotri said.

The bus plunged down a 500-meter (1,600-foot) gorge, she said.

Around 150,000 people die every year on India's roads, often because of reckless driving, bad maintenance and overcrowded vehicles.

In September last year, 55 people were killed when a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of south India plunged off a road.