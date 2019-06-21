Nation & World

Slain Sacramento officer remembered at graduation ceremony

By DON THOMPSON and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ Associated Press

File - In this June 6, 2011, file photo, Tara O'Sullivan applauds during College Park High School's commencement ceremony in Concord, Calif. A rookie Sacramento police officer was shot during a domestic violence call and lay wounded for about 45 minutes as the gunman kept officers at bay with bursts of fire, authorities said Thursday. She was finally rescued with an armored vehicle but died at a hospital. O'Sullivan, 26, was shot Wednesday June 19, 2019, while helping a woman collect her belongings to leave her home. Bay Area News Group via AP, File Karl Mondon
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Newly minted Sacramento police officers have honored a rookie who was gunned down while helping a woman leave an abusive home.

A moment of silence opened Thursday night's graduation ceremony for nearly 60 police academy recruits.

Police Chief Daniel Hahn said 26-year-old Officer Tara O'Sullivan "chose to stand in the gap between evil."

Police say O'Sullivan was helping a woman collect belongings from a home Wednesday evening when she was shot. It took 45 minutes to reach O'Sullivan, who died at a hospital.

She was the first Sacramento officer to die in the line of duty in 20 years.

Police haven't released details of the shooting.

The alleged gunman surrendered after an eight-hour standoff.

