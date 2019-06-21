Syrian refugee charged in church bombing ordered detained

A Syrian refugee charged with plotting to bomb a Pittsburgh church to inspire followers of the Islamic State of Iraq has been ordered detained in federal court Friday.

A criminal complaint alleges Mustafa Mousab Alowemer planned to bomb an unidentified church in Pittsburgh and purchased materials he thought were necessary to build a bomb.

His defense attorney, Sam Saylor, said that items bought at a hardware store do not imply intent to make bombs.

FBI agent Gary Morgan testified Friday that Alowemer originally wanted two bombs to go off — one in the early morning and one when law enforcement would be responding.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alowemer was wearing an orange jumpsuit Friday morning for the preliminary examination and detention hearing.

The 21-year-old Syrian came to the U.S. as a refugee in 2016.