More Hong Kong protests planned ahead of G-20 Japan summit

A security guard tries to close the entrance to the Hong Kong Revenue Tower as protesters block people from entering in Hong Kong on Monday, June 24, 2019. Hong Kong has been rocked by major protests for the past two weeks over legislative proposals that many view as eroding the territory's judicial independence and, more broadly, as a sign of Chinese government efforts to chip away at the city's freedoms. AP Photo

Leaders of recent protests in Hong Kong say they plan more demonstrations for Wednesday, hoping to draw the attention of world leaders attending the Group of 20 summit.

The leaders of the Civil Human Rights Front said they hope the world leaders in Osaka, Japan, this week will hear the protesters' concerns over the weakening of the city's legal autonomy from mainland China.

They spoke Monday near the city government headquarters, where a few protesters remained though the offices in the building had reopened.

Mass protests in recent weeks have occurred in Hong Kong over legislation that was seen as increasing Beijing's control and over police treatment of the protesters.