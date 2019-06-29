AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Trump announces US-China trade truce, talks to resume

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping agreed to a cease-fire Saturday in their nations' yearlong trade war, averting — at least for now — an escalation feared by financial markets, businesses and farmers.

Trump said existing U.S. tariffs would remain in place against Chinese imports while negotiations continue, but that additional tariffs he's threatened to slap on billions worth of other Chinese goods will not be triggered for the "time being." He added that the U.S. and China would restart stalled trade talks, saying, "we're going to work with China where we left off."

Trump spoke after a lengthy meeting with Xi on the margins of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka. The U.S. president pronounced relations with China "right back on track," but doubts persist about the two nations' willingness to compromise on a long-term solution.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The apparent truce continues a pattern for talks between Trump and Xi, who have more than once professed their friendship and hit pause on protectionist measures, only to see negotiations later break down over contentious details.

Eleven rounds of talks have so far failed to end the standoff. The United States has imposed 25% import taxes on $250 billion in Chinese products and is threatening to target another $300 billion — a move that would extend the tariffs to virtually everything China ships to the United States. China has lashed back with tariffs on $110 billion in American goods, focusing on agricultural products in a direct and painful shot at Trump supporters in the U.S. farm belt.

___

Trump says he could meet North Korea's Kim at DMZ

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Eyeing a history-making photo opportunity, President Donald Trump issued a Twitter invitation Saturday to North Korea's Kim Jong Un to meet for a handshake during a visit to the demilitarized zone with South Korea, and even expressed willingness to cross the border into the isolated nation.

The invitation, while long rumored in diplomatic circles, still struck as an impulsive display of showmanship by a president bent on obtaining a legacy-defining nuclear accord. North Korea responded by calling the offer a "very interesting suggestion."

Presidential visits to the DMZ are traditionally treated as carefully guarded secrets for security reasons. White House officials couldn't immediately say whether Kim had agreed to meet with Trump. The president himself claimed he wasn't even sure Kim was in North Korea to accept the invitation.

"All I did is put out a feeler, if you'd like to meet," Trump said later of the message to Kim. He added, somewhat implausibly, that "I just thought of it this morning."

Trump is scheduled to fly to South Korea on Saturday after the Group of 20 summit in Japan. Speaking at a news conference before departing Osaka, Trump said, "I'm literally visiting the DMZ," but added he wasn't sure whether Kim would meet him.

___

Trump dismisses Carter's attacks on his legitimacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed former President Jimmy Carter's swipe at the legitimacy of his presidency, calling it nothing more than a "Democrat talking point," while offering his own digs at the 94-year-old Carter.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference in Japan, Trump said he was surprised by the former president's comments alleging that Russian interference in the 2016 election was responsible for putting him in the White House. And he punched back — though with a somewhat muted response, at least for Trump.

"Look, he was a nice man. He was a terrible president. He's a Democrat. And it's a typical talking point. He's loyal to the Democrats. And I guess you should be," Trump told reporters, adding that, "as everybody now understands, I won not because of Russia, not because of anybody but myself."

Carter, speaking during a discussion on human rights at a resort in Leesburg, Virginia on Friday, had said there was "no doubt that the Russians did interfere" in 2016.

And he alleged that that interference, "though not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016. He lost the election and he was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf."

___

Female candidates challenge electability question in debates

MIAMI (AP) — For months, the names of white men have sat at the top of early Democratic presidential primary polls. On the debate stage this week, the half-dozen women in the field offered up an alternative: themselves.

They did so with different tactics and styles but a shared goal: shaking up assumptions about who is electable in a race for a job that has only been held by men.

While it's too early in the Democratic nominating process to know if they succeeded on that front, some of the women emerged as dominant forces on the debate stage, driving the policy discussions and insisting on being heard on issues despite the crowded field. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris led the way and were widely seen as among the top performers.

"Over the past two nights, women won each debate and showed that this race is not over," said Stephanie Schriock, president of Emily's List, the largest national organization devoted to electing women. "They were great debaters, compelling storytellers and effective at making their case and getting in the fight when they had a point to make."

Of course, winning one debate is far different than winning the nomination or the general election. Hillary Clinton, for example, dominated most of her debate showdowns throughout the 2016 campaign, including her three faceoffs with Donald Trump, but still lost the election.

___

Moderate 2020 Dems test if Biden stumbles provide opening

These Democrats are issuing dire warnings about the prohibitive expense of big-ticket liberal promises. They bemoan that the party is ignoring politicians who found success in areas that supported President Donald Trump. One even echoes the Republican talking point that Democrats are becoming socialists.

Yet the moderates competing for the Democratic presidential nomination are running into a wall: Joe Biden.

The former vice president is the most prominent centrist in the race, eating up the political oxygen with his near universal name recognition. But his troublesome moments in Thursday's debate are prompting some of his rivals to assess whether there's room for them to establish a stronger foothold in the moderate lane.

"As front-runners like Biden stumble ... it creates more opportunities for Michael in this race," said Craig Hughes, an adviser to Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the two dozen Democrats running for president.

Biden is managing the fallout from a stinging attack launched on the debate stage this week by Kamala Harris. The California senator blasted him for his recent comments about once working with segregationists and his past opposition to mandated school busing. The critique seemed to catch Biden off guard, leaving him appearing defensive as he struggled for an appropriate response.

___

Roberts' Supreme Court defies easy political labels

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just hours after Chief Justice John Roberts handed Republicans a huge victory that protects even the most extreme partisan electoral districts from federal court challenge, critics blasted him as worthy of being impeached, a politician who should run for office and a traitor.

But the attacks came from President Donald Trump's allies and their anger was directed not at the Supreme Court's partisan gerrymandering ruling, but at the day's other big decision to keep a citizenship question off the 2020 census, at least for now. Trump tweeted from Japan that the census citizenship decision was "ridiculous."

What good is a high court conservative majority fortified by two Trump appointees, the critics seemed to be saying, if Roberts is not prepared to use it?

That's not how Roberts would characterize the court he now leads in name and as the justice closest to the center of a group otherwise divided between conservatives and liberals. He has talked repeatedly about the need to counter perceptions that the justices are just politicians in black robes, beholden to the president who appointed them.

The flurry of action came at the end of a Supreme Court term in which the court welcomed a new justice, Brett Kavanaugh, who narrowly survived the most tumultuous confirmation hearings in nearly 30 years. The justices now begin a three-month summer recess.

___

Abe's G-20 show eclipsed by Trump-China trade talks, tweets

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — The Group of 20 summit in Osaka ended Saturday with lofty language from powerful world leaders, but it was eclipsed by U.S. President Donald Trump, who agreed to restart trade talks with China and extended a surprise invitation for North Korea's leader to meet him Sunday.

Despite the focus on Trump, the summit's host, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, declared the gathering a success.

"The G-20 nations, as the countries that lead the world economy, have a responsibility to squarely face global problems and to come up with solutions through frank dialogue," Abe said in concluding the meeting.

"Now, with this 'Osaka Declaration,' we should try to tenaciously find, not the differences, but common ground among us, and, we hope, to continue our effort to sustain global economic growth," he said.

In striving for common ground, however, the summit declaration finessed differences and yielded no major new initiatives.

___

N. Korea says Trump's offer to meet Kim 'very interesting'

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Saturday President Donald Trump's offer to meet leader Kim Jong Un at the Korean Demilitarized Zone is a "very interesting suggestion," brightening prospects for a third face-to-face meeting between the two leaders.

The North's First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui said that the meeting, if realized, would serve as "another meaningful occasion in further deepening the personal relations between the two leaders and advancing the bilateral relations."

Choe still said that North Korea hasn't received an official proposal for the DMZ meeting from the United States. Her comments suggested that North Korea is willing to accept Trump's idea if it gets a formal U.S. offer for the meeting, according to some observers in Seoul.

Choe's statement was carried via the North's official Korean Central News Agency.

Earlier Saturday, Trump invited Kim to shake hands during his planned visit to the DMZ, which has served as a de-facto border between the Koreas since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Trump is scheduled to fly to South Korea later Saturday for a two-day trip after attending the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

___

Migrant aid ship captain detained; Italy police boat rammed

LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — The captain of a humanitarian ship with 40 migrants aboard was detained in Italy after the vessel rammed a border police motorboat blocking its way as it docked without permission at the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa early Saturday, authorities said.

The migrants finally stepped onto Italian soil after disembarking from the Sea-Watch 3, which rescued them more than two weeks earlier. Italy's anti-migrant interior minister, Matteo Salvini, had refused to let the migrants disembark on Lampedusa until other European Union countries agreed to take in the asylum-seekers.

After 17 days at sea, the migrants hugged the crew and kissed the dock upon arrival on the island, which is closer to northern Africa than to the Italian mainland.

After five countries offered on Friday to take in the migrants, but still without any disembarkation permission, the Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3's captain, Carola Rackete, steered her rescue vessel toward Lampedusa's dock before dawn Saturday, hitting the much smaller motorboat from the border protection force.

She was immediately whisked away by police and detained for investigation of alleged violence against a war ship, and allegedly attempting to cause a shipwreck by plowing into the police boat, the Italian news agency ANSA said.

___

PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes adherents of the Qadiriyah sufi order dance in Sudan; a surfer on an artificial wave in Germany; and Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris speaking simultaneously during a presidential debate in Miami.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of June 22-28, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com