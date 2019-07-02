The Latest: Jury resumes deliberations in Navy SEAL case

Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, left, walks with his wife, Andrea Gallagher as they arrive to military court on Naval Base San Diego, Monday, July 1, 2019, in San Diego. The trial continued Monday in the court-martial of the decorated Navy SEAL, who is accused of stabbing to death a wounded teenage Islamic State prisoner and wounding two civilians in Iraq in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder, charges that carry a potential life sentence. AP Photo

The Latest on the murder case of a Navy SEAL accused of killing a war prisoner under his care in Iraq in 2017 (all times local):

9:15 a.m.

A jury has resumed deliberating the case of a decorated Navy SEAL accused of fatally stabbing a captive under his care in Iraq and shooting civilians in separate incidents in 2017.

The panel of five Marines and two sailors, including a SEAL, returned to deliberations Tuesday, a day after closing arguments wrapped up at the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher.

Gallagher has pleaded not guilty to seven charges. The other charges include violations for posing with a human casualty and for allegedly retaliating against SEALs who reported him.

A military prosecutor asserted the proof of Gallagher's guilt is his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops. Defense lawyers called the case a "mutiny" by entitled, junior SEALs trying to oust a demanding chief.

___

9:36 p.m.

The case of a decorated Navy SEAL charged with murder and other crimes in Iraq is in the hands of a jury.

Jurors in San Diego will resume deliberations Tuesday in the court-martial of Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, who is accused of killing a wounded war prisoner in Iraq in 2017. He has pleaded not guilty.

Closing arguments wrapped up Monday with a military prosecutor asserting that the proof of Gallagher's guilt is his own words, his own photos and the testimony of his fellow troops. Defense lawyers called the case a "mutiny" by entitled, junior SEALs trying to oust a demanding chief.

The jury is made up of five Marines and two sailors, including a SEAL, many of whom had been in heavy combat in Iraq.