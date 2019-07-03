Domestic assault suspect dead after police standoff

A domestic assault suspect has been fatally shot following a standoff with police in a St. Paul suburb.

The Star Tribune reports the man fled on foot after assaulting a woman in a car in Eagan about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Eagan police spokesman Aaron Machtemes says officers tracked the man down to a commercial area and tried to negotiate with him for hours.

Eagan Police Chief Roger New said at a news conference Wednesday that who fired the fatal shot is under investigation. He said the man refused commands to drop his weapon and "at some point" shots were fired. New says he doesn't know how many officers fired their weapons because several law enforcement agencies were involved. New says it's too soon in the investigation to say whether the man fired at officers.

The man was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.