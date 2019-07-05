Greece wildfires: 4 more villages evacuated on Evia island

Greek authorities say two new brush fires have broken out, forcing the evacuation of four villages overnight on the island of Evia.

The new blazes have come several hours after a major blaze led to the mobilization of more than 100 firefighters and the evacuation of another village.

The fire department said Friday the two new fires broke out simultaneously shortly before midnight Thursday. Firefighters managed to limit the spread of the initial blaze, but it continued to burn.

A total of 255 firefighters, four water-dropping planes and three helicopters along with 100 vehicles and earth-moving machinery were battling the three fires.

Wildfires are common in Greece during the hot, dry summer months. Last year, the country's deadliest fire killed 101 people in a seaside settlement outside of Athens.