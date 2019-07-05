Utah police say body of slain college student recovered

This undated photo provided by Kennedy Stoner shows herself, from left, posing with Mackenzie Lueck and Grace Peterson. Friends and mourners planned to remember Lueck, a Utah college student, Monday night who was missing for nearly two weeks before police arrested a man accused of killing her and burying her charred remains in his backyard. (Courtesy of Kennedy Stoner via AP) AP

Utah police say the body of a slain college student has been recovered.

The disclosure came at a news conference Friday in the case involving 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck.

Authorities previously said some of her remains were found in a suspect's backyard in Salt Lake City. The body was discovered in a canyon 85 miles north of the city.

Lueck disappeared June 17, after she returned from a trip to her hometown of El Segundo, California, and took a Lyft from the airport to a park where she met someone.

Police say the last person she communicated with was 31-year-old Ayoola A. Ajayi, who was also in the park

He's being held on suspicion of aggravated murder, kidnapping and other crimes. No attorney has been listed for him.