Romania lags in preventing public corruption, watchdog says

A European anti-graft body says Romania has made "very little progress" in efforts to prevent high-level corruption.

The Council of Europe's corruption monitoring division said in a report published Tuesday that Romania has complied fully with four of 13 recommendations for handling corruption among lawmakers, judges and prosecutors and partially complied with three more.

The council's Group of States against Corruption, or GRECO, said the country's anti-corruption shortcomings included the absence of an effective mechanism for enforcing the code of conduct for parliament members. It also cited a failure to implement lobbying rules.

In a separate report, GRECO welcomed Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's announcement last month that the government would abandon judicial system changes that were seen as undermining anti-corruption efforts.

Romanian Justice Minister Ana Birchall said her ministry would analyze the reports.