UN court rules in India’s favour in alleged spy case

The United Nations' highest court has ordered that Pakistan stay the execution of an alleged Indian spy and ordered that his case be reviewed after agreeing with India's contention that his rights had been violated.

International Court of Justice President Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf said Wednesday that Pakistan violated international law by not providing Kulbhushan Jadhav access to consular assistance or the ability to choose his own defense attorney.

Jadhav was arrested by Pakistan in 2016 after allegedly entering the country from Iran, convicted of espionage and sabotage by a Pakistani military tribunal and sentenced to death in 2017.

In the judgment, Yusuf said it was up to Pakistan how to carry out the case's "review and reconsideration," but that "the right of defense of the accused should receive close scrutiny."