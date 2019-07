FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, file photo, Chairman Johnny Isakson, of Georgia, speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Isakson has been hospitalized after he fell and fractured four ribs, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. AP Photo

Georgia U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson has been hospitalized after he fell and fractured four ribs.

In a news release Wednesday evening, the senator's spokeswoman Amanda Maddox said the 74-year-old fell in his Washington apartment Tuesday night.

Maddox says Isakson is "in pain, but resting and doing well."

The Republican has been a senator since 2005.