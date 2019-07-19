Algeria wins African Cup title, beats Mane’s Senegal 1-0

Algerian players celebrate after a goal during the African Cup of Nations final soccer match between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo International stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Friday, July 19, 2019. AP Photo

Algeria has won the African Cup of Nations, beating Senegal 1-0 in the final with a deflected goal in the opening seconds by striker Baghdad Bounedjah.

Bounedjah's shot on Algeria's first attack deflected off Senegal defender Salif Sane and looped over goalkeeper Alfred Gomis at Cairo International Stadium.

The goal was timed at 79 seconds — the fastest in an African Cup final for at least 39 years — and delivered Algeria just a second African title and first since 1990.

Algeria players sprinted the length of the field and jumped over advertising boards to celebrate with Algeria fans at one end of the stadium at the final whistle.

Senegal was awarded a penalty in the second half and then had it taken away after the referee checked with VAR. He penalized Algeria's Adlane Guedioura for handball but changed his decision after consulting the referee video review system, which is being used at the African Cup for the first time.