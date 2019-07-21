Pakistan says Indian fire in Kashmir kills soldier

Pakistan says 'unprovoked' Indian fire across the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir has killed a soldier and wounded four civilians.

An army statement Sunday says Indian troops opened fire the previous night and that Pakistan responded. It says the wounded include two young girls and a woman.

There was no immediate comment from India.

India and Pakistan often accuse each other of violating a 2003 cease-fire agreement in Kashmir, which both claim in its entirety. The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two wars over the Himalayan territory.